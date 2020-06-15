In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the NBA players who are pushing back against the idea of restarting the season. They also discuss how college football players are banding together to demand changes at their schools. And Clinton Yates of the Undefeated joins for a conversation about NASCAR banning the Confederate flag.

• NBA players, including Kyrie Irving, are raising questions about whether the NBA should restart its season.

• Football players at the University of Texas say they won’t help with recruiting unless the school meets their demands.

• Texas coach Tom Herman spoke out about the killing of George Floyd.

• The Ohio State football program’s coronavirus waiver.

read his essay on The Undefeated about NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its events and facilities.

• Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, who called for the Confederate flag ban, said he will need to worry about his safety at NASCAR events.

• Yates also wrote about driver Kyle Larson, who was suspended by NASCAR after using the n-word during a live-streamed virtual race.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Elias Bowies:

Joel’s Elias Bowie: It’s past time that the University of Texas honor the great Julius Whittier.

Josh’s Elias Bowie: Why have the Chicago White Sox been so slow to support the Black Lives Matter movement?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh grill Joel about the college football recruitment process.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

