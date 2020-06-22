In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer to discuss Major League Baseball’s protracted coronavirus-season labor fight. As monuments to racist sports figures come down, the hosts look at whether the nickname of the Washington NFL team might be the next to topple. Finally, they interview American hammer thrower Gwen Berry about her battle for Olympic athletes to have the right to protest.

• Authorities are investigating after the discovery of a noose in the garage of black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

• Chicago White Sox vice president Ken Williams spoke out about Black Lives Matter and his own experiences with racism.

• Lindbergh called the video game The Last of Us Part II “misery porn.”

• As of Monday afternoon, prospects for a 2020 MLB season remained up in the air.

• Without a season, baseball faces at least some long-term damage, Claire McNear wrote in the Ringer.

• In FanGraphs, Jay Jaffe wrote about the inevitability of the universal designated hitter.

• City officials in Washington removed a monument to George Preston Marshall, the last NFL owner to integrate. The team also announced it would retire the number of its first black player, Bobby Mitchell.

• The team’s statement about Mitchell didn’t mention his pioneering role until the sixth paragraph.

• In 2012, the New York Times wrote about Marshall’s racist legacy.

• Last week, the Washington Post editorial board called for the team to change its name.

• Berry was profiled by ESPN last year after receiving a 12-month probation for raising a fist on the medal stand at the Pan-American Games.

• Berry is pressuring the U.S. and international Olympic bodies to change their rules governing protests by athletes.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Cuchulainns:

Joel’s Cuchulainn: Bobby Mitchell is getting long overdue recognition from the Washington NFL franchise. But in his hometown of Hot Springs, Ark., he’s already a legend—like Joel’s father.

Stefan’s Cuchulainn: Remembering Detroit boxer Ducky Dietz, who was “quick with his fists in the ring.”

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about Stefan’s article in Slate on a proposal to remove slurs from the word list governing competitive Scrabble.

