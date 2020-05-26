In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the latest plans to bring back professional and college sports. Ultrarunner Zach Bitter also joins to talk about setting a 100-mile world record on a treadmill. Finally, Stefan and Ben Zimmer speak with Simon Anthony about his experience solving the “miracle Sudoku.”

• Ben Cohen and Louise Radnofsky in the Wall Street Journal on the push to bring back sports.

• The NBA is looking to restart its season at Walt Disney World.

• The NHL will move straight to a 24-team playoff if the hockey season resumes.

• Bitter set the world record for the fastest 100 miles ever on a treadmill.

• Ruth Graham’s Slate piece on the “Miracle Sudoku.”

• Watch Anthony solve it.

• The video has gained more than 800,000 views and made Anthony a shutdown sensation.

Reading all of the obituaries with a connection to sports from the New York Times project “An Incalculable Loss.”

