In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin assess the final two episodes of the documentary The Last Dance and review the series as a whole. They’re also joined by broadcaster Ian Eagle for a conversation about the challenge of calling games remotely. Finally, they talk about a new NFL proposal that would give teams better draft picks if they hired minority head coaches and general managers.

• Joel on The Last Dance: “Michael Jordan Is Exactly Who I Thought He Was.”

• The Last Dance director Jason Hehir on Jordan’s Utah pizza story.

• Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle covers the NFL, NBA, and more.

• Bryan Curtis wrote in the Ringer about how, even after the pandemic, more sports broadcasts will be called by announcers in remote locations.

• Eagle called this famous NBA shot from a studio in Secaucus, N.J.

• The NFL is considering a proposal to boost its minority hiring efforts.

• Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, “I think sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing.”

• Mike Florio on the NFL “swapping punishment for reward” when it comes to minority hiring.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Utah Flashes:

Stefan’s Utah Flash: In 1896, New York Giants owner Andrew Freedman told outfielder George Van Haltren he had to quit smoking.

Josh’s Utah Flash: Michael Jordan isn’t in NBA Jam, but he does star in Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh are joined by Heather Schwedel to discuss her experience watching The Last Dance as a sports neophyte.

