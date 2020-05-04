In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin check in with ESPN’s Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance. They also discuss the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s equal pay lawsuit, which took a turn last week when a major ruling went against the players. Finally, the Hang Up and Listen Quarantine Magazine Club reconvenes for a discussion of the 1998 Sports Illustrated cover story “Where’s Daddy?”

• Nick Greene’s Slate piece on Richard Esquinas, the man who accused Michael Jordan of owing him more than $1 million in gambling debts.

• Laura Wagner’s 2016 Slate piece on Jordan, political activism, and “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

• A federal judge dealt a blow to the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s pay-equality case.

• Read the decision by U.S. District Court Judge Gary Klausner.

• In the Washington Post, Sally Jenkins argued that the ruling was sexist and counterfactual.

• Caitlin Murray of Yahoo Sports said the failure by the men’s national team’s to qualify for the 2018 men’s World Cup hurt the women’s case.

• UCLA sports lawyer Steven Bank broke down the judge’s ruling.

• This week’s fodder for the Quarantine Magazine Club: a Sports Illustrated story on athletes and out-of-wedlock children.

• Stephen A. Smith’s Philadelphia Inquirer column on the fallout from that SI story.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Blue Streaks:

Stefan’s Blue Streak: Pele’s final competitive match, Soccer Bowl ‘77, between the star-studded Cosmos and the Seattle Sounders.

Josh’s Blue Streak: The return of Hang Up and Listen pandemic sports trivia.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh discuss the latest plan to reopen the NBA.

