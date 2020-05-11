In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin review the latest episodes of the Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance, which covered Michael Jordan’s foray to professional baseball and Jordan’s legendary jerkiness. Dan Straily also joins to talk about the life of an American baseball player in Korea. Finally, writer Morgan Campbell helps assess the return of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

• David Roth’s reviews of episode 7 and episode 8 of The Last Dance.

• Straily’s interview with C. Trent Rosecrans of the Athletic.

• FiveThirtyEight’s Travis Sawchik gives an overview of the Korea Baseball Organization.

• Mina Kimes’ 2016 piece for ESPN on Korean bat flips.

• The Athletic’s final thoughts on UFC 249.

• Dana White praised Dana White’s handling of the event.

• An epidemiologist was not a fan of UFC’s approach.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly ajura:

Joel’s ajura: The time Michael Jordan went to Pine Bluff and left a loser.

Stefan’s ajura: The 1970s quiz show Sports Challenge hosted by Dick Enberg was a who’s who of guys to remember.

Josh’s ajura: Yielding my time to Mike Pesca for a pandemic trivia challenge. (Here’s the answer to last week’s trivia challenge.)

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh are joined by Mike Pesca, who shares his takes on The Last Dance and Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

