In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the push to bring football back and the psychology around restarting sporting events with crowds. Hurdling champion Dawn Harper-Nelson also joins the show to discuss how her life has changed now that the Olympics have been postponed.

The Hang Up and Listen Magazine Club is launching next week with the Oct. 25, 1965 Sports Illustrated cover story “The Psych … and My Other Tricks” by Bill Russell with Bob Ottum. (Thanks to Chris Ballard for the recommendation.) You can read the story by following these links: page 1, page 2, page 3, page 4.

• Donald Trump told sports commissioners that he wants teams back in action by August or September.

• The NFL’s chief medical officer isn’t so bullish on games starting back up again.

• The NFL and EA Sports are working on creating “virtual 2020 draft moments.”

• Follow Dawn Harper-Nelson on Twitter, where she posted a video of herself practicing alone.

• Listen to Harper-Nelson’s appearance on December’s live episode of Hang Up and Listen.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Tom Dempseys:

Joel’s Tom Dempsey: Retired Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden got what he asked for by supporting Donald Trump.

Stefan’s Tom Dempsey: Fountains of Wayne songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died last week of complications from the coronavirus, conceived the song “All Kinds of Time” from a football cliche. The NFL licensed it.

Josh’s Tom Dempsey: Remembering a race between 85-year-old Connie Mack and 78-year-old Clark Griffith.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Joel “Fastest 10-Year-Old in the Country” Anderson continue their conversation with Dawn Harper-Nelson.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

