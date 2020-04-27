In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by David Roth to talk about the socially distanced 2020 NFL Draft. Lindsay Gibbs of Power Plays then joins to talk about when and if women’s sports will come back from the pandemic. Finally, Mike Schur of Parks and Recreation and the Good Place helps us assess the 2020 Name of the Year bracket.

The Hang Up and Listen Quarantine Magazine Club is back next week with the May 4, 1998, Sports Illustrated cover story on athletes and out-of-wedlock children, “Where’s Daddy?” We’ll talk about the article and the controversy it kicked up.

• Cast your ballot in the 2020 Name of the Year Tournament.

• On Hang Up and Listen in 2018, Mike Schur talked about inventing funny names for characters on his television shows.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Steve Dalkowskis:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Mike Schur discuss the upcoming Parks and Recreation reunion special, a benefit for Feeding America.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

