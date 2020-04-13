In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about ESPN televising HORSE, Major League Baseball’s plan to restart the season by quarantining everyone in Arizona, and other dispatches from a sports world gone insane. They also talk with the Athletic’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss about his new book The Victory Machine: The Making & Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty. And the Hang Up and Listen Quarantine Magazine Club convenes to discuss “How I Psych Them,” Bill Russell’s 1965 account of how he gets in opponents’ heads.

• The Ringer on ESPN’s HORSE broadcast.

• Major League Baseball’s crazy plan to restart the season with everyone under quarantine in Arizona.

• Stephanie Apstein’s Sports Illustrated piece, “Why Sports Aren’t Coming Back Soon.”

• Follow Ethan Sherwood Strauss on Twitter and buy his book The Victory Machine.

• The book trailer for The Victory Season.

• The Oct. 25, 1965 Sports Illustrated cover story “The Psych … and My Other Tricks” by Bill Russell with Bob Ottum. You can read the story by following these links: page 1, page 2, page 3, page 4. (Thanks to Chris Ballard for the recommendation.)

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Bob Ottums:

Stefan’s Bob Ottum: On Sports Illustrated’s 1963 profile of Bill Russell, “We Are Grown Men Playing a Child’s Game” by Gilbert Rogin.

Josh’s Bob Ottum: Some pandemic sports trivia. (Credit to Dan Kois and Bill McMenamin for the format.)

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Joel continue their conversation with Ethan Strauss about The Victory Machine.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

