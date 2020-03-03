In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the rise of 19-year-old NBA superstar Zion Williamson. They also discuss the legends and the myths of the NFL’s scouting combine. Finally, they assess how the spread of the coronavirus will affect sports around the world.

• Joseph Bien-Kahn talked with ultrarunner Jim Walmsley after Walmsley missed qualifying for the Olympics marathon team.

• LeBron James praised Zion Williamson after the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans on Sunday night.

• The Athletic on the (non-)relationship between Williamson and James.

• The New York Times’ Jeré Longman asks if Williamson’s body will hold up.

• The myth of quarterback hand size.

• How Mike Mamula changed the NFL combine.

• Inside Science’s rundown on whether the combine has any predictive value.

• ESPN’s Brian Burke on Berkson’s paradox and the combine.

• Everything you need to know about jacked punter Michael Turk.

• The Wall Street Journal asks: Will the coronavirus spread to sports?

• The Guardian’s roundup of threatened sporting events.

• Nick Greene in Mental Floss on the 2003 Women’s World Cup moving from China to the U.S. because of SARS.

• The 1919 Stanley Cup Final was cancelled due to the flu pandemic.

• The journal article “Lessons Learned From the 1918-1919 Influenza Pandemic in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Haglund’s deformities:

Stefan’s Haglund’s deformity: The Penn men’s basketball team staged a historic collapse against Yale over the weekend. (Editor’s note: It wasn’t historic.)

Josh’s Haglund’s deformity: One of college football’s great what ifs: the Oklahoma State field goal that missed wide right. Or did it?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about whether Tom Brady will really leave the New England Patriots.

Podcast production and edit by Rosemary Belson.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.