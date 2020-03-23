In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Tom Brady’s big move from New England to Tampa Bay. They also discuss the increasing calls to postpone the Tokyo Olympics. Finally, they interview English rugby announcer Nick Heath, who’s taken to calling some alternate events during our global sports shutdown, among them the Two Lonely Blokes in a Park Final and the Regional Qualifiers for Market Bartering.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly International 4x4 Pushchair Formation Finals:

Joel’s International 4x4 Pushchair Formation Final: Kansas finished the college basketball season as the nation’s top-ranked team. The Jayhawks should look to Steve Spurrier, who made a great case for why they don’t need March Madness to consider themselves national champions.

Josh’s International 4x4 Pushchair Formation Final: The fake games played by the 1982 New Orleans Saints, and broadcast by WGSO AM.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about the BIG3’s plan for quarantine entertainment and whether the NBA should stage a pandemic dunk contest.

