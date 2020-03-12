Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin get together for an emergency podcast on the cascading shutdowns in the world of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. They discuss which leagues have handled the crisis admirably and which haven’t. Plus, they talk about what to expect in the weeks and months to come.

• Slate’s Nick Greene on the NBA suspending its season.

• Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated called for the NBA to shut down before it happened.

• At a Champions League match on Wednesday closed to fans, Paris Saint Germain supporters outside the stadium unfurled a banner reading, “The Virus Is Us.”

• In the Athletic, Ken Rosenthal assessed Major League Baseball’s options.

Podcast production and edit by Rosemary Belson and June Thomas.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.