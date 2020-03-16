In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson and Stefan Fatsis discuss how the sports world is coming to grips with the absence of our favorite games. Former NFL player Domonique Foxworth and former NFL executive Andrew Brandt break down the league’s new labor deal with players. Hall of Fame soccer player Julie Foudy assesses the latest developments in the women’s national team’s equal-pay fight. Finally, Tegan Hanlon of Alaska Public Media examines how the coronavirus is affecting one of the few ongoing sporting events, the Iditarod sled-dog race.

• In Slate, Stefan wrote about playing Scrabble during a pandemic.

• Follow Domonique Foxworth and Andrew Brandt on Twitter.

• In a narrow vote, NFL players approved a 10-year labor deal with management that will add a 17th regular-season game.

• Brandt analyzed the deal in Sports Illustrated.

• Prominent players, including Aaron Rodgers and Eric Reid, opposed the deal.

• The NFL canceled plans to hold its 2020 player draft in Las Vegas.

• Follow Julie Foudy on Twitter and listen to her ESPN podcast, Laughter Permitted.

• In legal filings, the U.S. Soccer Federation argued that its four-time World Cup–winning women’s national team players were inferior to men because of their gender.

• After a backlash from players and sponsors, the federation’s president, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned.

• Follow Tegan Hanlon on Twitter.

• Read and listen to Hanlon’s stories for Alaska Public Media about how the Iditarod is mushing on despite the coronavirus.

• After barring mushers, residents in one village banded together to create an alternate checkpoint outside of town.

• Hanlon profiled some good dogs.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel and Stefan talk about the empty hole of March Madness, how the NCAA handled the cancellation, and Rudy Flyer.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.