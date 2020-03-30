In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Joe Vardon of The Athletic to talk about when sports will be back on television, and the financial pressures behind ensuring that games are on the tube ASAP. They also discuss The Scheme, the HBO documentary about a middle man who paid college basketball recruits and somehow became a convicted felon. Finally, Josh chats with tennis player Kristie Ahn about the life of a professional athlete who’s off the tour and her relationship with her parents, who’ve encouraged her to leave the sport and get a corporate job.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Dinara Safina:

Stefan’s Dinara Safina: The spitball and other “freak deliveries” were not banned from Major League Baseball because of the Spanish flu pandemic.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about the legacy of Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred “Curly” Neal, who died last week at 77.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.