In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Stefan and Josh are also joined by Louisa Thomas of the New Yorker to discuss the wins by Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open.

• In Slate, Nick Greene wrote that Patrick Mahomes won the Kansas City Chiefs the Super Bowl with a near-perfect quarter.

• Josh’s piece on the Chiefs’ Andy Reid outcoaching the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan.

• Lee Jenkins’ 2005 piece on Drew Brees doing drills with his eyes closed.

• Thomas’ piece for the New Yorker on Novak Djokovic’s win over Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final.

• Djokovic touched the chair umpire’s shoe after being called for a time violation.

• Sofia Kenin won her first grand slam title, beating Garbiñe Muguruza in three sets.

• In 2019, the New York Times’ Christopher Clarey wrote about tennis prodigies Kenin and Amanda Anisimova as children of Russian immigrants.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Bill Rays:

Stefan’s Bill Ray: In the aftermath of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, an update of “Proud to Be an Astro” from Jim Bouton’s 1970 memoir Ball Four.

Josh’s Bill Ray: Remembering Martha Tyrer, the victim of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jim Tyrer’s 1980 murder-suicide.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan discuss Stefan’s piece on Rommie Loudd and the black-owned NFL franchise that never was.

