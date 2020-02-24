In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the conflict between the NFL’s owners and players over whether the league will expand to a 17-game season. They also talk about the short, turbulent tenure of Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein. Finally, Joseph Bien-Kahn joins to tell the story of Jim Walmsley, the ultrarunning legend who’s now trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic marathon team.

• ESPN’s rundown of the state of negotiations between the NFL and the players association.

• Richard Sherman has spoken out against a 17-game season.

• Retired player Geoff Schwartz writes that the NFL’s proposal “comes up short for the players.”

• John Beilein resigned as the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after less than a full season.

• The Athletic’s tick-tock on Beilein’s downfall

• The first Athletic story, published in December, in which players complained about Beilein’s coaching methods.

• The infamous Beilein thugs/slugs incident

• LeBron James spoke out against Phil Jackson when the legendary coach referred to James’ friends and colleagues as a “posse.”

• Bien-Kahn’s New York Times Magazine story on ultrarunner Jim Walmsley.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly MagzyBogueses:

Stefan’s MagzyBogues: In response to baseball’s cheating scandal, Little Leagues are dumping the Astros name. They should dump all Major League Baseball nicknames.

Josh’s MagzyBogues: The racist language on Sugar Bowl tickets, and the story of how the game was integrated.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Joel, Stefan, and Josh talk about Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder and where Fury ranks among boxing’s all-time greats.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.