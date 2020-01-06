In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Slate’s Seth Stevenson to discuss the Patriots’ playoff loss and the post-retirement life of Rob Gronkowski. ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan also joins to talk about the life and legacy of NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died last week at age 77. Finally, Josh and Stefan interview filmmaker Theo Anthony about his documentary short on instant replay, Subject to Review.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Goffins:

Stefan’s Goffin: Searching for the origin of the nickname of minor league baseball’s Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Josh’s Goffin: Are football games really as loud as the white bellbird and Deep Purple?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan discuss the Texans’ thrilling win over the Bills and the head injury suffered by the Eagles’ Carson Wentz.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.