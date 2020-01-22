In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about how the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl. They also discuss the new Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Finally, Fatsis and Mike Pesca interview the greatest Jeopardy! player of all time, Ken Jennings.

• Nick Greene in Slate on the greatness of Patrick Mahomes.

• The Ringer’s Kevin Clark: “Patrick Mahomes Led the Chiefs Out of the Wilderness and Into the Super Bowl.”

• In 2013, Tom Scocca wrote that Andy Reid was “good enough to make you hate him for how bad he was.”

• Raheem Mostert was cut by six teams before catching on with the 49ers.

• A 2017 Sports Illustrated piece on Robert Saleh’s path to the NFL.

• Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

• The Boston Globe’s Spotlight series on Hernandez.

• The Washington Post selects the documentary’s eight most striking details.

• Jack Dickey writes in Sports Illustrated that the doc relies too much on speculation.

• BuzzFeed’s Pier Dominguez writes, “Netflix’s Aaron Hernandez Documentary Finally Talks About His Sexuality.”

• Follow Ken Jennings on Twitter and buy his books.

• In Slate, Jeremy Samuel Faust writes that “Ken Jennings Is Truly the Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time.”

• Faust interviewed Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman about the tournament.

• Read recaps of each match in the GOAT tournament.

• On the Gist, Mike Pesca talked to Slate’s Lizzie O’Leary and Justin Peters about Jeopardy’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Stephanie Hulls:

Joel’s Stephanie Hull: Once known as much for his public silence as his on-field exploits, Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has opened up in the final few years of his NFL career. At an MLK Day event in Harlem, Lynch explained what motivated his earlier refusal to talk.

Stefan’s Stephanie Hull: On a 1971 plan for an NFL team owned and run by black people and named after Martin Luther King Jr.—and the crazy aftermath that resulted in a black former NFL executive in prison.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Joel discuss the latest news and rumors about baseball’s sign-stealing scandal.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.