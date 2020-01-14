In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and new Hang Up co-host Joel Anderson talk about LSU’s win over Clemson in college football’s national title game. Jeff Passan of ESPN also joins to assess the punishment handed down by Major League Baseball to the Houston Astros for perpetrating a sign-stealing scheme. Finally, Daniel Engber discusses his wrenching story on a woman who accused three New York Mets players of raping in her in 1991, how those players weren’t charged, and how she was forgotten.

• LSU beat Clemson 42–25 to win college football’s national championship.

• LSU broke a huge number of offensive records.

• Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of the Athletic broke the story of the Astros’ sign stealing and revealed similar behavior by the Boston Red Sox.

• Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s statement detailing penalties against the Astros.

• In Sports Illustrated, Tom Verducci reported that eight other teams have been accused of similar sign-stealing behavior.

• Engber’s story about a rape accusation against three New York Mets, and how those players were never charged.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Joel discuss the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including the Ravens’ loss to the Titans and the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Texans.

