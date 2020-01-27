The Remembering Kobe Bryant Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Bryant’s on-court and off-court legacies.
Episode Notes
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Kobe Bryant’s on-court and off-court legacies with NPR’s Gene Demby and Lindsay Gibbs of the Power Plays newsletter and the Burn It All Down podcast.
• The New York Times obituary for Kobe Bryant.
• LeBron James’ comments about Bryant after he passed Kobe for third on the all-time scoring list.
• The origins of Bryant’s Black Mamba nickname.
• Nick Greene in Slate on Bryant and “hero ball.”
• Follow Gene Demby on Twitter and subscribe to NPR’s Code Switch podcast.
• Ben McGrath’s 2014 New Yorker profile of Bryant.
• Sam Anderson’s 2006 Slate piece, “On the Pleasure of Hating Kobe Bryant.”
• Mark Heisler’s Los Angeles Times article on Kobe’s 2004 season.
• Follow Lindsay Gibbs on Twitter and subscribe to her newsletter Power Plays and her podcast Burn It All Down.
• Gibbs’ 2016 story for ThinkProgress, “The Legacy of the Kobe Bryant Rape Case.”
• Josh’s story on Gigi Bryant.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Joel continue their conversation about Kobe Bryant, talking about his love-hate relationship with Shaquille O’Neal and his gracefulness as an athlete.
Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.