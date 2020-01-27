Hang Up and Listen

The Remembering Kobe Bryant Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on Bryant’s on-court and off-court legacies.

Episode Notes

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Kobe Bryant’s on-court and off-court legacies with NPR’s Gene Demby and Lindsay Gibbs of the Power Plays newsletter and the Burn It All Down podcast.

The New York Times obituary for Kobe Bryant.

LeBron James’ comments about Bryant after he passed Kobe for third on the all-time scoring list.

The origins of Bryant’s Black Mamba nickname.

• Nick Greene in Slate on Bryant and “hero ball.”

Follow Gene Demby on Twitter and subscribe to NPR’s Code Switch podcast.

Ben McGrath’s 2014 New Yorker profile of Bryant.

• Sam Anderson’s 2006 Slate piece, “On the Pleasure of Hating Kobe Bryant.”

• Mark Heisler’s Los Angeles Times article on Kobe’s 2004 season.

Follow Lindsay Gibbs on Twitter and subscribe to her newsletter Power Plays and her podcast Burn It All Down.

• Gibbs’ 2016 story for ThinkProgress, “The Legacy of the Kobe Bryant Rape Case.”

Josh’s story on Gigi Bryant.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.