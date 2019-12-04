This week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen was recorded live at the Hamilton in D.C. On the show, Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and NPR’s Gene Demby discuss the past, present, and future of sports media, and how our consumption habits have changed since the death of Deadspin and the partial zombification of Sports Illustrated. They’re also joined by one of the greatest hurdlers of all time, Olympic gold medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson, for a conversation about her career and her decision to come back to track after retiring to have a baby. Finally, Demby and sports writers Lindsay Gibbs and Dave McKenna join for a segment on moral and ethical dilemmas in sports.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Gene Demby on Twitter and listen to the Code Switch podcast.

• The November Hang Up and Listen episode on the end of Deadspin.

• Josh’s callout about how sports media consumption habits have changed.

• Follow Dawn Harper-Nelson on Twitter.

• Watch Harper-Nelson win gold in the 2008 Olympics.

• Harper-Nelson writes about her comeback for the website Spikes.

• Nike changed its maternity leave policy after athletes spoke out against it.

• Harper-Nelson’s doping sanction for using a blood pressure medication.

• Follow Lindsay Gibbs on Twitter, subscribe to her Power Plays newsletter, and listen to her podcast Burn It All Down.

• Gibbs’ 2018 piece on Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

• Listen to Dave McKenna’s July interview on Hang Up and Listen.

• McKenna’s “Cranky Redskins Fan’s Guide to Dan Snyder.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly borrowed spikes:

Stefan’s borrowed spikes: Major League Baseball wants to cut ties with Lake Monsters, Vibes, Muckdogs, Fire Frogs, and Rumble Ponies.

Josh’s borrowed spikes: What a peeing dog at the Egg Bowl and a barking dog in Wyoming have in common.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by Gene Demby, Lindsay Gibbs, and Dave McKenna to think through ethical dilemmas about Colin Kaepernick and Kobe Bryant.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.