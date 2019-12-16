In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Lonnae O’Neal of the Undefeated to talk about the excellence of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri also joins to discuss the huge new deals for baseball players Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole, and Anthony Rendon. Finally, Damon Young of Very Smart Brothas chats about the rise of 15-year-old Bronny James.

• O’Neal on black fans’ pride in Lamar Jackson and black quarterbacks and our conception of leadership

• Michael A. Fletcher in the Undefeated on how black quarterbacks are changing the dreams of middle school boys.

• Domonique Foxworth on why Jackson is better than everyone

• Baccellieri on what the Stephen Strasburg contract means

• Baccellieri on the Yankees becoming villainous again

• The 30-pound contraption the Yankees used to woo Gerrit Cole.

• Bronny James led Sierra Canyon to a victory over his dad’s alma mater, St. Vincent–St. Mary.

• ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Sierra Canyon

• Bronny has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by the Undefeated’s Lonnae O’Neal to continue their conversation about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.