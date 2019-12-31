In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Spencer Hall to talk about the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. They also interview Matthew Goodman about his book on the City College of New York point-shaving scandal, The City Game. Finally, they review the greatest and most memorable moments of the last decade in sports.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Ogunbowales:

Stefan’s Ogunbowale: A personal sports moment of the decade: the game when his daughter’s soccer team proved itself against the boys.

Josh’s Ogunbowale: A decade bookended by great Louisiana sports moments: the Saints winning the Super Bowl in 2010 and LSU beating Alabama in 2019.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan discuss listeners’ personal sports moments of the decade.

