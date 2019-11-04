Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in D.C. on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, former Deadspin staffers Megan Greenwell, Tom Ley, and Barry Petchesky discuss the site’s demise and what caused it. They also talk about journalism and private equity, Deadspin’s evolution, and what they want to do next.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Megan Greenwell, Tom Ley, and Barry Petchesky on Twitter.

• Greenwell’s farewell blog post, “The Adults in the Room”

• Drew Magary’s farewell post and his essay reckoning with his past writing

• Laura Wagner’s August piece for Deadspin, “This Is How Things Work Now at G/O Media”

• Ben Mathis-Lilley in Slate: “Let’s All Stop Mindlessly Clicking and Sharing Zombie Links”

• Bryan Curtis on the cuts at Sports Illustrated and the “Mavening” of sports writing

• Louisa Thomas in the New Yorker on the end of S.I. and Deadspin

• Tom Ley’s coverage of bears

• Deadspin’s investigation of Manti Te’o’s fake girlfriend

• Josh’s Hang Up and Listen interview with Dave McKenna

• Name of the year contender De’coldest ToEvaDoIt Crawford

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, Megan Greenwell, Tom Ley, and Barry Petchesky talk about their favorite Deadspin items, among them Oddibe McDowell’s water bill, Nate Jackson’s injury file, Dom Cosentino’s work on the NFL and brain injuries, Tony Dungy and dog ghosts, remembering some guys, and Dave McKenna’s feature on Jennifer Frey.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.