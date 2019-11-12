Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in D.C. on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Banner Society’s Spencer Hall discusses LSU’s win over Alabama. Slate’s Joel Anderson also joins to chat about the NCAA going after Ohio State football star Chase Young and Memphis basketball phenom James Wiseman. Finally, the New York Times’ Lindsay Crouse talks about Mary Cain, the running prodigy who just went public with allegations of abuse by Nike and legendary running coach Alberto Salazar.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• ESPN’s Alex Scarborough on LSU’s win over Alabama.

• LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s postgame locker room speech.

• Dan Wetzel’s Yahoo column on how the Chase Young case reveals that the NCAA is outdated.

• James Wiseman played for Memphis despite the NCAA declaring he was ineligible.

• Anderson’s 2018 profile of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for ESPN.

• The New York Times video in which Mary Cain reported her allegations of abuse by Nike and Alberto Salazar.

• Salazar denied Cain’s claims.

• Slate’s Shannon Palus on how Cain’s story reveals the problems that plague female runners.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Rohan Daveys:

Stefan’s Rohan Davey: Jeff Bezos reportedly wants to buy an NFL team. Let it be the one in Washington. That could solve the team’s ownership and nickname problems, and annoy Donald Trump.

Josh’s Rohan Davey: Don Cherry got fired after yet another set of offensive remarks. His ouster has been a long time coming.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Lindsay Crouse of the New York Times discuss Crouse’s reporting on Nike and pregnancy.

