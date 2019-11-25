Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in D.C. on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast, Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin interviews the Athletic’s John Hollinger. Topics discussed include the rise of Luka Doncic, how Hollinger came up with player efficiency rating, his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies, trading Marc Gasol, what to do about tanking in the NBA, and the three-way transaction that collapsed because of a miscommunication about two players with the same last name.

• Luka Doncic leads the league in player efficiency rating and box plus-minus.

• A review of Hollinger’s first website, Alleyoop.com.

• Dougstats.com is still live on the internet.

• Hollinger joined the Memphis Grizzlies’ front office in 2012.

• Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins reportedly confronted Hollinger in 2013.

• The Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the 2015 playoffs with the help of a barbecue summit between Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

• Memphis traded Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors at last season’s trade deadline.

• A trade between the Grizzlies, Suns, and Warriors collapsed due to confusion over which Brooks (Dillon or MarShon) Memphis was going to be included in the deal.

Josh’s Roger Ayers: Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox invented the Nerf football. Also: Did a poisoned Nerf football kill a dog?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and John Hollinger talk about a set of proposed changes to the NBA, including reseeding the conference finals and adding an in-season tournament.

