In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, author and former NFL player Nate Jackson discusses quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s bizarro workout and defensive lineman Myles Garrett’s unorthodox use of a helmet. Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer assesses the Houston Astros’ latest front-office disgrace—a sign-stealing scheme allegedly involving a camera and a garbage can. Finally, an interview with director Asif Kapadia about his new documentary on the life of soccer icon Diego Maradona.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury and whether, with his team leading 35–7, he should have been playing at all.

