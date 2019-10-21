Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in D.C. on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, ESPN’s Jeff Passan discusses the Astros’ walk-off Game 6 win over the Yankees and Houston’s World Series matchup with the Washington Nationals. The Ringer’s Kevin Clark also joins to talk about the Rams’ trade for Jalen Ramsey. Finally, Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl chats about the state of the U.S. men’s national soccer team after its shocking loss to Canada.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Jeff Passan on Twitter.

• Passan on José Altuve’s series-clinching home run.

• Juan Soto’s crotch-grabbing “Soto Shuffle,” assessed.

• Follow Kevin Clark on Twitter.

• In the Ringer, Clark says the Rams’ trade for Jalen Ramsey was the NFL’s most all-in move of the decade.

• The GQ interview in which Ramsey ripped almost every quarterback in the NFL.

• Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter and buy his book Masters of Modern Soccer.

• Wahl’s Sports Illustrated piece on the United States’ loss to Canada.

• Vlatko Andonovski could be the next coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lou Pumas:

Stefan’s Lou Puma: On Simmy Cohen, a 33-year-old Orthodox Jewish baseball fan who, on the Twitter account @DonZemmer, sings everything from “The Star-Spangled Banner” to “Lose Yourself” using the names of Major League Baseball players.

Josh’s Lou Puma: A baseball rules conundrum involving walk-off doubles that aren’t walk-off doubles.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Kevin Clark discuss the fabulousness of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.