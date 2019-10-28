Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in D.C. on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer discusses the Houston Astros’ massive World Series comeback. Deadspin’s Laura Wagner then joins to talk about the Astros executive who taunted a female reporter by shouting about an alleged domestic abuser—and the team’s disastrous response to that behavior. Finally, the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham analyzes Week 1 of the NBA season.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Christian Pulisic scored a Premier League hat trick, and Sergino Dest committed to the U.S. men’s national soccer team.

• Lindbergh’s piece on Game 5 of the World Series, in which the Nationals had no Max Scherzer and no offense

• The story of Game 5 was Lance Barksdale’s screwed-up strike zone.

• Stephanie Apstein’s original Sports Illustrated story, “Astros Staffer’s Outburst at Female Reporters Illustrates MLB’s Forgive-and-Forget Attitude Toward Domestic Violence”

• David Folkenflik’s NPR follow-up on Apstein’s piece

• Louisa Thomas’ New Yorker story on the Astros

• Vinson Cunningham in the New Yorker on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers and other Week 1 NBA storylines

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Miss Hazel Lee Robertses:

Stefan’s Miss Hazel Lee Roberts: In 1945, black newspaper columnist Wendell Smith wrote about the last time a World Series game was played in D.C. and the last gasps against segregation in the major leagues.

Josh’s Miss Hazel Lee Roberts: In search of a seven-game series in which the home team lost every game.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Ben Lindbergh discuss Ben’s reporting on the Astros for The MVP Machine.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

