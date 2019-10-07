Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Joshua Keating to talk about how a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sent the NBA scrambling to salvage its business relationships with China. ESPN’s Sam Miller also joins to discuss the dominant Houston Astros, the Washington Nationals’ bullpen highs and lows, and other big storylines from the Major League Baseball playoffs. Finally, they chat with David Epstein about famed track coach Alberto Salazar’s suspension for doping violations as well as the heat and the empty seats at the track and field world championships in Qatar.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Joshua Keating on Twitter and buy his book, Invisible Countries.

• Nick Greene in Slate on the limits of the NBA’s social conscience.

• Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley writes, “The NBA Forgot That It Has American Fans Too.”

• Since Daryl Morey tweeted about the Hong Kong protests, the NBA, the Houston Rockets, James Harden, and Morey himself have all tried to walk it back.

• NBA commissioner Adam Silver has supported Enes Kanter’s outspoken opposition to Turkey’s autocratic regime.

• Keating on the pressure China puts on brands and how China censors movies that come out in other countries.

• The NBA set up a training center in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is perpetrating atrocities against the country’s Uighur minority.

• Follow Sam Miller on Twitter and buy his book (with Ben Lindbergh) The Only Rule Is It Has to Work.

• Miller on the playoff teams’ bullpens and the Houston Astros’ dominance.

• Nationals starter Patrick Corbin struggled coming out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

• Follow David Epstein on Twitter and buy his book Range.

• Epstein’s ProPublica piece on Alberto Salazar’s four-year doping ban.

• Epstein’s original reporting from 2015 on Salazar and Nike’s Oregon Project.

• The Wall Street Journal’s Joshua Robinson on the Qatar-ification of global sports.

• The track and field world championships were marked by high temperatures and low attendance.

• Video of the 4-x-400 mixed relay, in which Poland deployed an atypical strategy.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Roberta Groners:

Stefan’s Roberta Groner: A short history of athletes saying that other athletes can’t carry their jockstraps.

Josh’s Roberta Groner: In praise of a beloved DVR feature that has returned after a too-long hiatus.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Joshua Keating discuss Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai’s statement about the NBA and China.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.