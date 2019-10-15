Catch Hang Up and Listen live at the Hamilton in D.C. on Dec. 3. More information and tickets for purchase are available here.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ethan Strauss of the Athletic to talk about the latest on the NBA and China, including LeBron James’ first comments on Daryl Morey’s tweet. The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh also discusses the rise of the Washington Nationals, as well as the claim that the baseballs used in the playoffs aren’t flying as far. Finally, author Ed Caesar chats about a pair of marathon records: Eliud Kipchoge cracking the two-hour barrier and Brigid Kosgei shattering the women’s world record.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Ethan Strauss on Twitter and read his story on the NBA and China.

• LeBron James’ comments on the NBA, China, and Daryl Morey’s tweet.

• The Wall Street Journal on LeBron’s business interests in China.

• ESPN sent an internal memo telling its employees not to talk about Chinese politics.

• Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter and buy his book (co-authored with Travis Sawchik) The MVP Machine.

• Stephen Strasburg and Washington’s other starting pitchers have led the Nationals to a big lead in the National League Championship Series.

• Lindbergh’s Ringer piece on evidence that baseballs aren’t flying as far in the playoffs.

• Rob Arthur’s Baseball Prospectus investigation of baseballs and drag.

• Follow Ed Caesar on Twitter and buy his book Two Hours: The Quest to Run the Impossible Marathon.

• Caesar on Eliud Kipchoge’s record-breaking run and the preparations that went into it.

• Brigid Kosgei crushed the women’s marathon record.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly George Abramsons:

Stefan’s George Abramson: Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a big plot point in some recent romance novels.

Josh’s George Abramson: A history of shaking press boxes (and a collapsing one).

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Ethan Strauss discuss Strauss’ piece on the NBA’s declining domestic popularity.

