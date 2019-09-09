In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast, Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas to talk about Bianca Andreescu’s big win over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open and Rafael Nadal’s remarkable five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev. Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley also joins to assess Antonio Brown’s transcendent if short-lived career with the Oakland Raiders and his escape to the New England Patriots. Finally, they discuss the Clemson Tigers’ college football dynasty and the perhaps-over-the-top, maybe-creepy techniques its coaches and staffers have used to maintain it.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• In FiveThirtyEight, Tom Perrotta writes, “Bianca Andreescu Wasn’t Afraid of Serena Williams—or Any of Tennis’s Best Players.”

• Medvedev trolled the crowd after his third-round U.S. Open win.

• ESPN’s timeline of Antonio Brown’s tenure with the Oakland Raiders.

• In Slate, Nick Greene reconsidered the conventional wisdom that the Raiders were smart to trade for Brown.

• The video Brown released that featured a surreptitious recording of Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

• Brown reportedly sought the counsel of social media consultants.

• Did Brown act out on purpose so he could go to the New England Patriots?

• Mathis-Lilley’s Slate piece on Clemson’s Thad Turnipseed.

• Sports Illustrated’s Tim Rohan wrote about Clemson and Christianity. The Chronicle of Higher Education published a long piece on the same topic in 2013.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Luis Lobos:

Stefan’s Luis Lobo: The morbidly mesmerizing weekly photos of ambulances on the field at high school football games.

Josh’s Luis Lobo: The history of injury-faking in football and the legacy of “Faintin’ Frank” Varrichione.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss the phenomenon of the college football near-upset, as exemplified by Michigan’s overtime win against Army.

