In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about the rise of American underdogs Taylor Townsend and Kristie Ahn and other news from the first week of the U.S. Open. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders also joins to discuss rising expectations for the Cleveland Browns, dwindling contracts for running backs, and other storylines at the start of the NFL season. Finally, Sheba Rawson explains how her fan group, Portland’s Timbers Army, has responded to Major League Soccer’s ban on political signs.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Josh’s Slate piece on Taylor Townsend.

• Ben Rothenberg’s New York Times piece on Kristie Ahn and her parents

• The on-court, post-match exchange between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka

• Follow Aaron Schatz on Twitter and order the Football Outsiders Almanac 2019.

• The Cleveland Browns are on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s NFL preview.

• The Arizona Cardinals are bringing the Air Raid to the NFL.

• Football Outsiders’ “Curse of 370”

• Follow Sheba Rawson on Twitter.

• The website for the Timbers Army

• The Washington Post’s Eli Rosenberg on Portland and the battle over political signage in Major League Soccer

• Video of the Timbers Army’s silent protest

• The history of the Iron Front

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Wavee Daves:

Stefan’s Wavee Dave: Winning a job in the NFL will be much harder than Carli Lloyd appears to think it would be.

Josh’s Wavee Dave: Jennie Finch, Albert Pujols, and the perceptual strangeness of watching tennis from courtside.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Aaron Schatz assess the Houston Texans’ strange series of trades and evaluate the NFL’s best and worst teams.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.