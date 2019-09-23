In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jesse Washington of the Undefeated to talk about the latest on Antonio Brown: the accusations of sexual misconduct, the Patriots’ decision to cut him, and his declaration that he’s quitting the NFL. Washington will also discuss his story on Andrew Johnson, a high school wrestler who was instructed to cut off his dreadlocks or forfeit a match. Finally, the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh assesses the disappointing Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox and the surprising Minnesota Twins.

Stefan’s untimed down: Powder puff football, in which girls play and boys dress as cheerleaders, is a sexist sports relic that somehow lives on.

Josh’s untimed down: Saying goodbye to the Cubs on WGN.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Jesse Washington discuss the state of the black quarterback in the NFL.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.