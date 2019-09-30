In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Allison Benedikt to answer your questions about youth sports. Topics covered include whether and how to teach your kids how to talk trash, how to balance sports time with family leisure time, and whether it’s ethical to watch football if you don’t want your child to play football.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Allison discuss when kids should specialize in sports and the best youth sports for parental enjoyment.

