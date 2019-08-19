In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham talk about Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL and what it means for the league and the still unemployed Colin Kaepernick. They also discuss Joseph Tsai’s multibillion-dollar deal to buy the Brooklyn Nets—the highest price ever paid for an American sports franchise. Finally, they select the words that they’d like to ban from the sports lexicon.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly bell cows:

Stefan’s bell cow: It’s too hot to play high school football in the summer.

Josh’s bell cow: Revisiting an incident from tennis star Daniil Medvedev’s past.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Vinson, and Josh discuss the fate of Deadspin after the departure of editor-in-chief Megan Greenwell.

Podcast production and edit by Ethan Brooks and Danielle Hewitt.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.