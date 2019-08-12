In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Sam Borden to talk about Christian Pulisic’s debut for Chelsea. The Gist’s Mike Pesca also joins for a conversation about the frostbitten, helmet-disliking Raiders receiver Antonio Brown. And Slate contributor Rebecca Schuman comes on for a conversation about the latest feats of brilliance from the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Autumn Winds:

Mike’s Autumn Wind: It is a joy to watch a good baseball team. It is not a joy to watch a bad baseball team.

Stefan’s Autumn Wind: Examining the results from the New Rochelle Youth Soccer League of October 1980.

Josh’s Autumn Wind: Who was the first athlete to run through a brick wall, figuratively speaking?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss our (and your) greatest sports achievements, no matter how small.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.