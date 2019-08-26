In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by former NFL players Jake Plummer and Nate Jackson to talk about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement. Longtime NFL place-kicker Billy Cundiff also joins to discuss the Chicago Bears’ bizarre kicker tryouts. And Slate’s Christina Cauterucci helps assess the state of the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL’s Washington Spirit.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Crystal Thomases:

Stefan’s Crystal Thomas: In honor of Carli Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal at an NFL training camp, a rundown of female place-kickers, actual and fictional.

Josh’s Crystal Thomas: The Cleveland Indians pitcher who got struck by lightning and stayed in to finish the game.

