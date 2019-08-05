In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about Alejandro Bedoya speaking out against gun violence during an MLS game. The New York Daily News’ Kyle Wagner joins to discuss Jeremy Lin and Carmelo Anthony, and the Omaha World-Herald’s Henry Cordes explains how school’s evade the requirements of Title IX.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Watch Alejandro Bedoya’s in-game call for Congress to do something about gun violence.

• Pro Soccer USA’s coverage of Bedoya’s actions and the aftermath

• Bedoya won’t be punished by Major League Soccer.

• The Seattle Times’ Jayda Evans on MLS’ efforts to suppress political speech from fans

• Follow Kyle Wagner on Twitter.

• Wagner’s piece, “The NBA has never forgiven Linsanity for being the Great [White] Hope”

• Jeremy Lin said in a recent onstage speech, “I feel like the NBA has given up on me.”

• The full video of Lin’s speech in Taiwan

• Carmelo Anthony went on First Take with Stephen A. Smith to talk about how he’s not in the NBA because of “politics.”

• Bill Simmons in Grantland in 2014 on Anthony

• Follow Henry Cordes on Twitter and read his stories in the Omaha World-Herald.

• Cordes’ story on the rise of women’s rowing at football schools

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Patsy Minks:

Stefan’s Patsy Mink: High school and college sports teams are putting their players through military-style drills, sometimes with tragic results.

Josh’s Patsy Mink: on the dizzying highs and depressing lows of watching Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the least interesting statistical sports observations of all time (and some that are kinda interesting).

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.