In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the latest kerfuffle over ESPN and politics, this one occasioned by Dan Le Batard’s response to the “send her back” chant at a recent Donald Trump rally. They also talk about the LSU football team’s lavish new locker room, which includes sleeping pods and a lot of purple carpeting. Finally, Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri explains how the Atlantic League is testing out a whole bunch of rules that could change baseball.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Dan Le Batard’s response to the “send her back” chant at a Donald Trump rally

• Mike Schur’s Slate piece on Le Batard

• In the Atlantic, Jemele Hill argues that Le Batard shows that ESPN can’t ban politics.

• Ben Strauss’ Washington Post profile of ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro

• Video of LSU’s new football facility and an article on LSUSports.net about all its amenities

• Former LSU player Eric Reid debates the new facility with his ex-teammate Tyrann Mathieu and current LSU player Michael Divinity.

• The privately funded locker room renovation comes at a time when the LSU library is badly in need of refurbishment.

• Baccellieri’s Sports Illustrated piece on “how the Atlantic League became MLB’s laboratory for the future of baseball”

• The Washington Post on the first night of robot umpiring

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly J.P. Sportmans:

Stefan’s J.P. Sportman: Annals of NFL training camp entrances, including Antonio Brown in a hot air balloon.

Josh’s J.P. Sportman: Everything you need to know about Who Dat Yat Chat, LLC v. Who Dat, Inc.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk to Emma Baccellieri about what, if anything, the New York Mets are thinking with their approach to team-building.

Podcast production and edit by Melissa Kaplan.

