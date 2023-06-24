Future Tense Fiction

Who Gets to Escape the Climate Crisis?

In the June episode of Future Tense Fiction, Matt Bell discusses his short story “Empathy Hour.”

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this month’s episode of Future Tense Fiction, host Maddie Stone talks to Matt Bell about his short story “Empathy Hour.”

In the story’s climate-change-ravaged future, society’s wealthiest are whisked away to luxurious, self-contained cities. Once there, they entertain themselves with a carefully crafted reality show meant to assuage their guilt about the climate refugees they’ve left behind. But then, someone breaks into their airbrushed world, lifting the lid on what hides underneath it.

After the story, Matt and Maddie discuss the promises and pitfalls of climate fiction–and why we want to feel empathy, but never too much.

Guest: Matt Bell is the author of several books, including the novel Appleseed, a New York Times Notable Book of 2021. He is a professor of creative writing at Arizona State University.

Story read by Josh Bloomberg

Podcast production by Tiara Darnell

Advertisement

About the Show

Future Tense Fiction presents imaginative storytelling and conversation about how technology and science will shape the world of tomorrow. All episodes

Host

  • Maddie Stone is a scientist journalist who runs the email newsletter the Science of Fiction. She’s also the former science editor of the technology website Gizmodo and the founding editor of Earther, Gizmodo’s climate- and environment-focused vertical. Stone has written for several publications including National Geographic, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, Grist, and Vice.