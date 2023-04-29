Future Tense Fiction

Live. Love. Die. Repeat?

In the April episode of Future Tense Fiction, David Iserson discusses his short story “This, but Again.”

Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this month’s episode of Future Tense Fiction, host Maddie Stone talks to David Iserson about “This, but Again.” The story follows Marcus, who is forced to relive his life over and over again in a never-ending computer simulation. Thanks to a glitch, Marcus already knows everything that will happen—but he can change almost nothing. That is until he meets Sara, who helps him break from the simulation’s script. But that, as you might expect, is not without consequences.

After the story, Iserson and host Maddie Stone discuss what it would really be like to live in a computer simulation (and why it may actually be more hopeful than dystopian).

Guest: David Iserson, film and television writer-producer and author of Firecracker, a novel

Story read by David Iserson

Podcast production by Tiara Darnell

Advertisement

About the Show

Future Tense Fiction presents imaginative storytelling and conversation about how technology and science will shape the world of tomorrow. All episodes

Host

  • Maddie Stone is a scientist journalist who runs the email newsletter the Science of Fiction. She’s also the former science editor of the technology website Gizmodo and the founding editor of Earther, Gizmodo’s climate- and environment-focused vertical. Stone has written for several publications including National Geographic, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, Grist, and Vice.