Live. Love. Die. Repeat?
In the April episode of Future Tense Fiction, David Iserson discusses his short story “This, but Again.”
Episode Notes
On this month’s episode of Future Tense Fiction, host Maddie Stone talks to David Iserson about “This, but Again.” The story follows Marcus, who is forced to relive his life over and over again in a never-ending computer simulation. Thanks to a glitch, Marcus already knows everything that will happen—but he can change almost nothing. That is until he meets Sara, who helps him break from the simulation’s script. But that, as you might expect, is not without consequences.
After the story, Iserson and host Maddie Stone discuss what it would really be like to live in a computer simulation (and why it may actually be more hopeful than dystopian).
Guest: David Iserson, film and television writer-producer and author of Firecracker, a novel
Story read by David Iserson
Podcast production by Tiara Darnell