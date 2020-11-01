Flashback

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

Jennifer Jason Leigh gives a tour de force performance in this underappreciated Coen brothers comedy.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the comedy The Hudsucker Proxy (1994), directed by Joel Coen.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Blood Simple (1984)
Miller’s Crossing (1990)
Fargo (1996)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Barton Fink (1991)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
A Serious Man (2009)
Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
The Ladykillers (2004)
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
His Girl Friday (1940)
The Age of Innocence (1993)
Batman (1989)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Apartment (1960)
Metropolis (1927)
Brazil (1985)
Pygmalion (1938)
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)
Meet John Doe (1941)
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
The Evil Dead (1981)
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together (2018)
Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Safe (1995)
Single White Female (1992)
Existenz (1999)
Georgia (1995)
Cluny Brown (1946)

Roger Ebert’s review, March 25, 1994

On the next episode: Ernst Lubitsch’s To Be or Not to Be (1942).

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Rolling Stone) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Rolling Stone and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.