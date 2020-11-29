Flashback

Deathdream (1974)

A “monkey’s paw” horror film about the emotional trauma of the Vietnam War felt back in suburban America.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the horror film Deathdream (1974), directed by Bob Clark.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
The Vanishing (1988)
Black Christmas (1974)
A Christmas Story (1983)
Dead of Night (1945)
Porky’s (1981)
Baby Geniuses (1999)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Faces (1968)
Love Story (1970)
The Godfather (1972)
Halloween (1978)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Le Samouraï (1967)
To Be or Not to Be (1942)
Cat People (1942)
The Cask of Amontillado
The Deer Hunter (1978)
Casualties of War (1989)
Psycho (1960)
Ryan’s Daughter (1970)

On the next episode: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962).

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Rolling Stone) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Rolling Stone and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.