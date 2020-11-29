Deathdream (1974)
A “monkey’s paw” horror film about the emotional trauma of the Vietnam War felt back in suburban America.
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the horror film Deathdream (1974), directed by Bob Clark.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
The Vanishing (1988)
Black Christmas (1974)
A Christmas Story (1983)
Dead of Night (1945)
Porky’s (1981)
Baby Geniuses (1999)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Faces (1968)
Love Story (1970)
The Godfather (1972)
Halloween (1978)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Le Samouraï (1967)
To Be or Not to Be (1942)
Cat People (1942)
“The Cask of Amontillado”
The Deer Hunter (1978)
Casualties of War (1989)
Psycho (1960)
Ryan’s Daughter (1970)
On the next episode: David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia (1962).
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.