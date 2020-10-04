Grey Gardens (1976)
The Maysles’ documentary about the reclusive aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy living in their decrepit mansion has become a favorite among camp and fashion enthusiasts.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the documentary Grey Gardens (1976), directed by Albert and David Maysles.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Gimme Shelter (1970)
Salesman (1968)
Muhammad and Larry (2009)
Cries and Whispers (1972)
Persona (1966)
Singin’ in the Rain (1962)
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
Sunset Boulevard (1950)
All the President’s Men (1976)
Joker (2019)
The Leopard (1963)
The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens (2011)
That Summer (2018)
The Beales of Grey Gardens (2006)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)
“G’Night Forever, Little Edie! Grey Gardens Is Empty at Last,” New York Times, Nov. 12, 2017.
On the next episode: Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People (1942)
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.
Production by Chau Tu.