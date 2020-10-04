Flashback

Grey Gardens (1976)

The Maysles’ documentary about the reclusive aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy living in their decrepit mansion has become a favorite among camp and fashion enthusiasts.

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the documentary Grey Gardens (1976), directed by Albert and David Maysles.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Gimme Shelter (1970)
Salesman (1968)
Muhammad and Larry (2009)
Cries and Whispers (1972)
Persona (1966)
Singin’ in the Rain (1962)
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
Sunset Boulevard (1950)
All the President’s Men (1976)
Joker (2019)
The Leopard (1963)
The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens (2011)
That Summer (2018)
The Beales of Grey Gardens (2006)
Midnight Cowboy (1969)

G’Night Forever, Little Edie! Grey Gardens Is Empty at Last,” New York Times, Nov. 12, 2017.

On the next episode: Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People (1942)

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Rolling Stone) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Rolling Stone and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.