Cat People (1942)
Despite its corny premise, this Jacques Tourneur–Val Newton collaboration remains creepy and horrifying because of what it chose to leave off-screen.
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the horror film Cat People (1942), directed by Jacques Tourneur.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
I Walked With a Zombie (1943)
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Canyon Passage (1946)
Stars in My Crown (1950)
Nightfall (1957)
Out of the Past (1947)
The Leopard Man (1943)
Curse of the Cat People (1944)
West Side Story (1961)
The Sound of Music (1965)
The Haunting (1963)
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
Citizen Kane (1941)
Casablanca (1942)
The Night of the Hunter (1955)
The Birds (1963)
Batman Returns (1992)
Carol (2015)
Black Christmas (1974)
Spellbound (1945)
It Follows (2015)
Mulholland Dr. (2001)
An Unmarried Woman (1978)
The Man in the Shadows (2008)
On the next episode: The Coen Brothers’ The Hudsucker Proxy (1994).
Production by Chau Tu.