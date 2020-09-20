Husbands (1970)
John Cassavetes’ unwieldy and uncomfortable dramedy following three men on a midlife crisis bender.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the comedy-drama Husbands (1970), directed by John Cassavetes.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Raging Bull (1980)
On the Rocks (2020)
A Woman Under the Influence (1974)
Opening Night (1977)
Gloria (1980)
Faces (1968)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
The Trial
Marriage Story (2019)
Mikey and Nicky (1976)
Shadows (1959)
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1978)
Columbo
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
Cassavetes on Cassavetes
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
The Passenger (1975)
Gimme Shelter (1970)
Salesman (1968)
“Unmasking the Rage in the American Dream House” by Betty Friedan
”Megalomaniacs” by Pauline Kael
On the next episode: Albert and David Maysles’ Grey Gardens (1976).
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com.
Production by Chau Tu.