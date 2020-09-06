Alexandria…Why? (1979)
A coming of age drama set in Egypt during WWII occupation, directed by Youssef Chahine.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the Egyptian drama Alexandria…Why? (1979), directed by Youssef Chahine.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Tenet (2020) (and read Sam Adams’ review in Slate)
Days of Heaven (1978)
The 400 Blows (1959)
Black Girl (1966)
An Egyptian Story (1982)
Alexandria Again and Forever (1989)
Alexandria…New York (2004)
Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
A Brighter Summer Day (1991)
Rushmore (1999)
The Sting (1973)
Roman Holiday (1953)
Dunkirk (2017)
“How the Criterion Collection Crops Out African-American Directors,” New York Times.
On the next episode: John Cassavetes’ Husbands (1970)
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.