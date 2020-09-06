Flashback

Alexandria…Why? (1979)

A coming of age drama set in Egypt during WWII occupation, directed by Youssef Chahine.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the Egyptian drama Alexandria…Why? (1979), directed by Youssef Chahine.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Tenet (2020) (and read Sam Adams’ review in Slate)
Days of Heaven (1978)
The 400 Blows (1959)
Black Girl (1966)
An Egyptian Story (1982)
Alexandria Again and Forever (1989)
Alexandria…New York (2004)
Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
A Brighter Summer Day (1991)
Rushmore (1999)
The Sting (1973)
Roman Holiday (1953)
Dunkirk (2017)

How the Criterion Collection Crops Out African-American Directors,” New York Times.

On the next episode: John Cassavetes’ Husbands (1970)

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Rolling Stone) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Rolling Stone and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.