Within Our Gates (1920)
The oldest known surviving film made by an African-American director.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the silent melodrama Within Our Gates (1920), directed by Oscar Micheaux.
On the next episode: Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992).
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.