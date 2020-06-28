Flashback

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Within Our Gates (1920)

The oldest known surviving film made by an African-American director.

View Transcript

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the silent melodrama Within Our Gates (1920), directed by Oscar Micheaux.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Birth of a Nation (1915)
Metropolis (1927)
Sunrise (1927)
Nosferatu (1922)
The Homesteader (1919)
Uncle Tom’s Cabin
Body and Soul (1925)
Pinky (1949)
Get Out (2017)
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Blonde Venus (1932)
The Brute (1953)

On the next episode: Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992).

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.