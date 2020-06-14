The Lady Eve (1941)
A breezy screwball comedy about a witty card sharp who falls in love with her clumsy, unassuming mark.
Episode Notes
In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the screwball comedy The Lady Eve (1941), directed by Preston Sturges.
Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Grapes of Wrath (1940)
Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)
Is Sex Necessary?
Holiday (1938)
The Philadelphia Story (1941)
Bringing Up Baby (1938)
Sullivan’s Travels (1941)
The Great McGinty (1940)
Christmas in July (1940)
The Palm Beach Story (1942)
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1943)
Hail the Conquering Hero (1944)
Double Indemnity (1944)
North by Northwest (1959)
Unfaithfully Yours (1948)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
On the next episode: Oscar Micheaux’s Within Our Gates (1920)
Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com
Production by Chau Tu.