Flashback

The Lady Eve (1941)

A breezy screwball comedy about a witty card sharp who falls in love with her clumsy, unassuming mark.

Episode Notes

In the new episode of Flashback, movie critics Dana Stevens and K. Austin Collins discuss the screwball comedy The Lady Eve (1941), directed by Preston Sturges.

Other titles mentioned in the episode:
Grapes of Wrath (1940)
Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)
Is Sex Necessary?
Holiday (1938)
The Philadelphia Story (1941)
Bringing Up Baby (1938)
Sullivan’s Travels (1941)
The Great McGinty (1940)
Christmas in July (1940)
The Palm Beach Story (1942)
Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1943)
Hail the Conquering Hero (1944)
Double Indemnity (1944)
North by Northwest (1959)
Unfaithfully Yours (1948)
Some Like It Hot (1959)

On the next episode: Oscar Micheaux’s Within Our Gates (1920)

Comments or suggestions? Email us at flashback@slate.com

Production by Chau Tu.

About the Show

Every two weeks, film critics Dana Stevens (Slate) and K. Austin Collins (Vanity Fair) revisit notable films from the past—movies outside of the current releases and that have influenced modern culture and canon—and analyze them with a contemporary, critical eye.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • K. Austin Collins is a film critic for Vanity Fair and a crossword constructor for the New Yorker and the New York Times.